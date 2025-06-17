Air war deepens: Israeli strikes hit Tehran while Iran responds with missiles

Shafaq News/ The Israel–Iran confrontation reached a new peak on Tuesday as explosions shook eastern Tehran, air defenses lit up the skies across multiple Iranian cities, and both sides exchanged missile and media salvos amid heightened global alarm.

Two powerful blasts were reported near Piroozi Street in eastern Tehran, triggering air raid sirens and prompting the activation of Iranian air defenses. Tasnim News confirmed the downing of “hostile targets” over the capital, while defense systems were simultaneously engaged in Natanz, Ahvaz, and Mashhad. The cause and damage from the explosions remain unconfirmed, but Iranian outlets described the incident as part of a broader Israeli aerial offensive targeting western Iran.

The Israeli army acknowledged carrying out “wide-ranging strikes” on military sites in western Iran, claiming the operations were aimed at degrading Iran’s strategic capabilities. Iranian officials, however, described the attacks as unlawful aggression, accusing Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Among the key sites hit was the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in central Tehran. Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as a “barbaric crime,” raising the death toll to three, including a female IRIB staff member who succumbed to injuries. The IRGC swiftly retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at the Israeli base allegedly responsible for the attack, according to Iranian state media.

The Israeli military defended its actions by claiming the IRIB facility had been repurposed by Iran’s armed forces for military operations. “The site was operating under civilian cover for hostile activity,” the army said. IRIB chief Peyman Jebelli rejected the accusation, calling the strike “an unjustifiable attempt to silence Iran’s voice and suppress the truth.”

In a direct escalation, Iranian forces launched approximately ten ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory overnight in three waves. Targets included Tel Aviv, the Negev, and Israel’s northern regions. The Israeli military confirmed the launches and issued emergency alerts, as sirens wailed across multiple cities and residents rushed to shelters. Loud blasts were heard over Tel Aviv, with Israeli air defenses intercepting several of the incoming projectiles.

According to Israel Hayom, a fire broke out in southern Israel after one of the missiles struck open terrain.

The air war unfolded just hours after US President Donald Trump issued his strongest statement yet on the conflict, calling Iran’s refusal to rejoin the nuclear deal “a disgrace and a waste of human life.” Trump reiterated his red line on nuclear proliferation, warning, “Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — everyone must evacuate Tehran immediately.”

This latest wave of attacks follows nearly a week of mutual bombardment. Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, launched June 13, targeted Iran’s nuclear, military, and intelligence infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran activated Operation True Promise 3, firing hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israeli cities, with both sides suffering mounting casualties and infrastructure damage.