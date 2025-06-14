Israel strikes fuel depot in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iran early Sunday, targeting a major fuel storage facility in the capital Tehran, igniting massive explosions and raising fears of wider unrest.

Israeli media outlets reported a large fire at an oil facility in the Shahran district, west of the capital, following the strike.

The targeted facility produces seven million liters of fuel daily, serving as a critical supply hub for the capital’s energy needs.

The New York Times, citing an Iranian Oil Ministry official, reported that the explosions were caused by an Israeli strike on Tehran’s main fuel depot. Iranian officials reportedly fear the attacks on vital oil and gas infrastructure could spark public unrest or fresh waves of anti-government protests.

The Israeli army said its latest round of strikes targeted the Ministry of Defense, nuclear research facilities, and strategic oil infrastructure in Tehran, in what it called a direct response to Iran’s missile barrage late Saturday.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had intercepted multiple missiles launched from inside Iran, confirming that air defenses were “operating in real time.” The military also issued an urgent nationwide alert, ordering residents in central and northern Israel to remain in protected areas.

Israeli media reported that nearly 40 missiles were fired from Iran toward Haifa, although no official figures were released on damage or casualties amid strict security censorship.

The escalation comes less than 48 hours after Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated with drones and missile salvos targeting Israel’s interior, marking one of the most severe confrontations between the two arch-rivals in years.