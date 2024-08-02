"Includes Iraq and Syria", US officials anticipate Iranian retaliation for Hamas leader's assassination

Shafaq News/ US officials predict that Iran will respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh "in the coming days."

According to CNN, the US expects Iran's retaliation to resemble the April 13 attack on Israel but potentially be larger and more complex. "The response might involve Iranian-backed groups attacking US forces in Iraq and Syria."

In April, Iran launched missiles and drones from its own territory and through its proxies towards Israel in response to an Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, which killed senior Revolutionary Guard officers.

Israel remains on high alert for possible Iranian retaliation following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur, who was killed in an Israeli raid in Beirut's southern suburbs. Israel has also reported the death of Hamas leader Mohammad al-Deif.

The New York Times cites Iranian officials saying that military leaders are considering a joint drone and missile strike on military targets around Tel Aviv and Haifa, while aiming to avoid civilian casualties.

On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment", declaring that Israel's actions would lead to severe repercussions. He emphasized Iran's obligation to "seek revenge for Haniyeh's death," which occurred on Iranian soil.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also pledged a "severe and painful response" to what it called a crime by the "Zionist regime," and President Pezeshkian asserted that Iran would defend its territorial integrity and make the aggressors "regret their actions."