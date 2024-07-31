After assassinating Haniyeh, Iran vows a "harsh response" to Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that Iran and the Resistance Front will deliver a "harsh response "to Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

"There is no doubt that this crime by the Zionist regime will be met with a severe and painful response from the powerful and extensive Resistance Front, particularly from Islamic Iran," IRGC said in a statement.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that seeking revenge for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is a "duty for Iran."

Khamenei extended his condolences for the "martyrdom of this courageous leader," saying, "With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself."

In turn, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, "Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor and will make the cowardly invaders regret their actions."

The elected president added, "Yesterday, I raised the victorious hand of the martyr (Haniyeh), and today, I must carry him on my shoulder to bury him."

Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group described the strike as a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.

Israel did not claimed responsibility for the attack, however, Iran accused it directly of conducting the operation.