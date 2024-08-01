Iranian Parliament Speaker threatens Israel with "unimaginable price" following assassination of Hamas leader

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed that Israel would face an "unimaginable price" in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' political bureau.

Speaking before the start of Haniyeh's funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Ghalibaf declared, "Israel will pay a high price for its transgressions against Iran's secure borders," describing it as a "price beyond its imagination and comprehension."

Qalibaf added, "The assassination of resistance leaders does not alter the course of the struggle. Israel made a mistake by killing Haniyeh in Tehran, and the era of ignoring these acts has ended."

Regarding the Israeli attack on the Beirut suburb that killed six people, including the top Hezbollah leader, Fouad Shokor, the Speaker said, "The Israeli bombings in Beirut and Tehran reflect Israel's failure on the battlefield, and the Gaza conflict has shattered the myth of Israel's invincibility."

On Thursday, the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh commenced in Tehran with a crowd of mourners gathered at Tehran University, holding portraits of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags.

Hamas announced that Haniyeh's body would be transported to Qatar for burial after a formal funeral ceremony in Tehran, where he was assassinated. Tehran has declared a three-day mourning period.

The Palestinian leader was killed along with one of his guards in a missile attack early Wednesday morning that targeted his residence in Tehran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated, "An investigation into the causes and implications of this incident is underway, and the results will be announced later."