Ghalibaf: Retaliation against Israeli attack is inevitable

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf asserted that Iran’s response to an Israeli attack in the early hours of Saturday is “inevitable.”

“Iran has every right to defend itself, and responding to the Zionist attack is certain,” Ghalibaf told reporters.

Israel launched a three-wave strike on Iran early Saturday, focusing on missile factories and military installations in response to previous Iranian attacks.

Iran reported "limited damage" at several sites, stating that the Israeli strikes targeted military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran.

The Israeli attacks followed Iran’s firing of over 200 rockets at three Israeli bases, which came in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.