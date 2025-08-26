Iran warns of stronger response to any future Israeli attack

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that any future Israeli strike against Iran would be met with a “stronger response,” while hinting at the possibility of expanding the scope of the conflict if war erupts again.

Quoted by the Iranian newspaper Entekhab, Ghalibaf said the 12-day war in June exposed weaknesses that have since been addressed, adding that Iran’s armed forces are now fully prepared “to deliver a stronger blow” in the event of renewed hostilities.

He pointed to a recent naval missile drill as a clear message that Iran would abandon restraint in a new war, expanding retaliation into “new arenas, including political and economic domains.”

Israel launched surprise airstrikes on June 13, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, targeting military and nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Natanz uranium enrichment site. The strikes killed senior Iranian officials, among them IRGC commander Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and Aerospace Force chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise 3, firing dozens of missiles at Israeli military sites and airbases.

Iranian authorities reported more than 1,060 deaths, including around 700 civilians, while the Health Ministry said over 4,000 people have been injured. On the Israeli side, health officials said Iranian missile attacks have killed 28 people and wounded more than 3,000, with over 3,200 requiring hospitalization. However, some reports suggest the actual casualties could be higher.