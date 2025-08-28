Iran warns of new war, urges domestic readiness

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned that the possibility of regional war remains, urging officials to strengthen the country’s domestic front in preparation.

Addressing an audience in Tehran, Ghalibaf stressed the importance of understanding the current phase, regional dynamics, and international circumstances, noting that Iran faces challenges from the United States, Israel, NATO, and the military capabilities of certain regional countries.

“During his first term, President Trump unified air defense systems across the region against us. Today, all these capabilities are aligned against our missiles,” Ghalibaf highlighted, pointing to the ‘’continuing external pressures‘’ on Iran.

He also described the Israeli government as under unprecedented pressure, calling it “the new Nazism of the 21st century.”

Reflecting on the recent 12-day war, he observed that military weaknesses had been identified and addressed, while existing strengths were reinforced, underscoring that the Iranian armed forces are now prepared to respond more forcefully than ever.

“The support of the Iranian people for our military and political leadership has thwarted attempts to destabilize or divide the country,” he added, noting that national unity continues to act as a strong deterrent against future threats.

On June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and residential sites. The United States later escalated the confrontation with attacks on nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Iran responded with 22 waves of missile strikes under “Operation True Promise III” by the Revolutionary Guards, targeting cities across Israel. Tehran also struck the US al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in the region.