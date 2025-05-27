Iran re-elects Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as Speaker

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly re-elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, extending his leadership for the second year of the 12th parliamentary term.

According to state media, Ghalibaf secured 219 out of 272 votes cast by lawmakers.

Three candidates initially entered the race: Ghalibaf, representing the principalist camp; Hadi Ghavami, aligned with moderate conservatives and viewed as close to reformists; and Ahmad Rastineh, backed by the ultraconservative Paydari (Resistance) Front.

Shortly before the vote, Ghavami withdrew in favor of Ghalibaf, prompting strong objections from Rastineh, who claimed the timing of the withdrawal was meant to influence the outcome.

Ghalibaf, a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and ex-mayor of Tehran, has held the speaker position since 2020.

In recent days, the Paydari Front had campaigned to unseat Ghalibaf, criticizing his handling of legislation opposed by President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration.