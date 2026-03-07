Guard killed in strike on Komala HQ in Al-Sulaimaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A guard was killed on Saturday when a strike targeted a headquarters belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala in Zargwezla near the Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaimaniyah province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The victim was identified as Aso Ismaili, who was working as a guard at the facility when the attack occurred, the source said.

The strike triggered heightened security around the compound and the surrounding area, though there were no immediate reports of additional casualties or the extent of material damage.

Sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated drone and missile attacks since the outbreak of the US–Israeli war with Iran on Feb. 28, amid escalating security tensions along the border areas.