Drone, rocket attacks target Iranian Kurdish opposition sites in Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike hit the Surdash area of al-Sulaymaniyah province on Thursday, shortly after a rocket attack targeted the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party in the same area, a source told Shafaq News.

The rocket strike hit a facility belonging to the Komala Party, an Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in Surdash, the source said. Minutes later, a drone attack struck the area again, though the extent of damage or casualties was not immediately clear.

In a separate incident tonight, another strike targeted a headquarters of the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan in Rizgari subdistrict, Khabat district, in Erbil province. No confirmed reports of casualties or material losses were available.

Cities across the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran, with strikes targeting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties operating in northern Iraq.