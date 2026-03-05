Drone attack targets oil fields in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News-Duhok

Two drones attacked oil fields in Chamanke subdistrict, north of Duhok province, on Thursday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The targeted fields lie near the villages of Nisra and Kafarki, the source said. One drone was shot down before reaching its target, while the second crashed near a power generator inside the oil field, sparking a fire.

There was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of material damage.

The attack came hours after other strikes across the Kurdistan Region. In Surdash, al-Sulaymaniyah province, a drone strike followed a rocket attack on a headquarters belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party.

Another strike the same night targeted a site linked to the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan in Rizgari subdistrict, Khabat district, in Erbil province.

Cities across the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran, with strikes hitting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq.