Iranian Kurdish parties set conditions for involvement against Iran

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, said on Thursday that it couldn’t take part in a potential military campaign against Iran unless certain conditions are met, including guarantees that the security of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region would not be jeopardized and that the United States offers meaningful military support.

The Party spokesperson Khalil Kanisanani told Shafaq News that such involvement in a potential war against Iran would depend on “real military and logistical support,” not merely political backing or media statements.

His remarks followed a statement by the US President Donald Trump, who earlier said he would welcome Kurdish participation in a possible attack on Iran. Kanisanani also affirmed that no meaningful assistance had reached Kurdish forces in eastern Kurdistan, nor had the Kurdistan Regional Government received significant support, warning that “the Kurdistan Region remains largely without effective air defense protection.”

Acknowledging the presence of a limited US defense system protecting the regional capital Erbil, he noted that “there are no firm guarantees for the region’s broader security and stability in the event of a large-scale war.” He stressed that the Kurdistan Region lacks the advanced defense systems possessed by countries such as Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain, and therefore “cannot engage in a war without receiving weapons, air defense systems, and comprehensive military support.”

Kanisanani said that part of the reason Kurdish opposition forces have refrained from conducting operations inside Iran is their respect for the laws of the Kurdistan Region and the closure of the border, noting that roughly half of the constraints stem from the regional authorities’ position against using their territory in the conflict.

Separately, an official from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan denied reports circulating early Thursday about opposition forces moving toward Iranian territory, describing the claims as “baseless rumors”.