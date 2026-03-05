Trump urges Iranian diplomats to seek asylum, calls on military to surrender

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iranian diplomats around the world to seek asylum and request immunity from the United States, calling on them to cooperate with Washington.

Speaking in a statement, Trump also called on members and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as Iran’s army and police forces, to lay down their arms, asserting that Washington “had no choice but to strike Iran.”

Trump further indicated that measures would soon be taken to ease pressure on global oil markets.

“We’re destroying more of Iran’s missile and drone capability every single hour – knocking them out,” he said, adding that US Forces have destroyed Iranian Navy. “Their navy is gone, 24 ships in three days, that’s a lot of ships,” he noted, stating that “ 60% of Iran’s missiles and 64% of its missile launchers” were also eliminated.

Earlier, Trump said he would not accept Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as the country’s next leader, calling his potential succession “unacceptable.”