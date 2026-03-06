Iran’s Missile Strikes Drop 90% , says US Hegseth

Shafaq News- Washington

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated Friday that the United States alone will determine the “timeline” of the war against Iran, stressing that American ammunition stockpiles remain sufficient.

In a press conference alongside Brad Cooper, commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Hegseth added that Washington is capable of sustaining its military operations, as the confrontation entered its sixth day.

"The operations have only just begun,” he noted.

Cooper clarified that the next phase of the operation will focus on “dismantling” Iran’s missile production capabilities, arguing, "Iranian ballistic missile attacks have declined by about 90 percent compared with the first day of the conflict, while drone attacks have dropped by more than 80 percent since the start of the war."