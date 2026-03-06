Israel intensifies airstrikes on Southern suburbs of Beirut

'Shafaq News- Beirut

A new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted southern suburbs of Beirut, hitting key infrastructure and triggering successive explosions, as well as widespread displacement following evacuation orders issued across several neighborhoods.

The Israeli military confirmed that the strikes focused on Hezbollah infrastructure, including targeted operations in the Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry districts. The bombardment extended into southern Lebanon, with local reports confirming airstrikes in Kharayeb, Majdel Selm, and Kfar Fila. Operations also expanded eastward into the Beqaa Valley, notably striking the Biretal Plain near Baalbek for the first time in this round of escalation.

The Israeli army reported that one officer sustained serious injuries and a soldier received moderate wounds during clashes in southern Lebanon, noting that additional casualties occurred following anti-tank rocket fire launched by Hezbollah.

According to the Lebanese Presidency, President Joseph Aoun urged French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to prevent Israel from targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and to push for a ceasefire.