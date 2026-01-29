Iran vows to respond to any US or Israeli attack

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran will respond to any potential attack by the United States or Israel, Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia pledged on Thursday, warning that the response could occur anywhere in West Asia.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Akraminia noted, “The Americans may launch a military strike against us; they have miscalculated. If we face any attack, no matter how minor, we will respond, and it may not be in America’s favor.”

He added that Iran is capable of targeting US bases with medium-range weapons, drones, and missiles, warning that “it is unlikely the US President Donald Trump would take action and end it quickly, the scope of the war will be very large.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has been provided with full military briefings on potential offensive options against Iran. The options include a “large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iranian regime facilities and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” as well as strikes on “symbolic targets” with the possibility of escalating attacks if Iran does not end its nuclear program.

“Plans have been prepared and necessary orders issued, we will respond appropriately and proportionally to any enemy scenario,” Akraminia clarified, emphasizing that the conflict would extend throughout West Asia, from Israel to several countries hosting American military bases, “all within the range of our missiles and drones.”

Akraminia dismissed the idea that “the US would launch an operation against us and two hours later the president would tweet that everything is over,” describing such an attack as a firestorm that would sweep across the entire West Asia region.

Iran’s army has taken delivery of 1,000 drones. According to semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the drones include attack, destruction, and electronic warfare models designed to hit fixed and moving targets on land, at sea, and in the air. The aircraft, it added, were produced by Iranian military specialists in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.