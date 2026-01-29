Iran’s Araghchi to visit Ankara after Turkish mediation with US

Shafaq News– Ankara

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Turkiye on January 30 following Ankara’s proposal to mediate between Tehran and Washington, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source cited by AFP on Thursday.

The source added that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate his country’s opposition to any military intervention against Iran, warning of its serious repercussions for regional security and international stability.

Fidan is also expected to reaffirm Ankara’s readiness to help de-escalate tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

Turkiye’s Hurriyet newspaper revealed that US President Donald Trump responded positively to a proposal by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to hold a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to the report, Iran was the main topic during a recent phone call between Erdogan and Trump, during which “the Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s position in favor of resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels.”

A Turkish official also told AFP that Ankara is considering additional measures to strengthen border security with Iran if a potential US attack leads to the “collapse of the regime” in Tehran, explaining that the measures could include reinforcing electronic surveillance systems and deploying additional troops along the more than 500-kilometer border.

The wall Turkiye has built along roughly 380 kilometers of the frontier, he noted, is “insufficient” to fully secure the border.

Earlier, Trump urged Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear program, warning that failure to do so would result in a military strike that would be “far worse.”