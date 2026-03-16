Baghdad condemns attack on PMF positions in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s military spokesperson, Sabah al-Numan, on Monday condemned an attack targeting positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Anbar province that killed eight and wounded seven members of the force.

In a statement, Al-Numan described the incident as a “treacherous and cowardly attack” that targeted a PMF checkpoint in Al-Qaim district, near the Iraqi-Syrian border. “We affirm our absolute and categorical rejection of the violation of pure blood or any attempt to target the brave members of the security forces in the Popular Mobilization Forces,” al-Numan stated, adding that targeting an official force operating under the command of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and that had made sacrifices in the fight to liberate Iraqi territory constitutes “a blatant attack on the country’s sovereignty.”

Earlier on Monday, an airstrike targeted a security checkpoint near the Jabab checkpoint in Al-Qaim district, in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province.