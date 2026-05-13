Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, Hezbollah steps up drone attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military carried out dozens of airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, while Hezbollah intensified attacks against Israeli forces, particularly through explosive drones.

Local sources reported that the Israeli strikes targeted the towns of Aita al-Jabal, Kfar Hatta, Deir Al-Zahrani, Haris, Zibqin, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Al-Shaaitiyeh, Al-Maaliya, and Naqoura.

The Israeli military claimed it had targeted weapons depots, rocket launch platforms, and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the affected areas.

Separately, the military revealed that 190 of its soldiers were wounded in the last two weeks of Hezbollah’s operations.

Hezbollah announced 10 operations against Israeli forces, including a drone strike on an Israeli armored personnel carrier in the town of Bint Jbeil, which the group said resulted in a direct hit. Hezbollah also said it targeted a Merkava tank with a drone in the town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

The group further stated that it detonated an explosive bomb against an Israeli force attempting to advance from Rashaf toward the outskirts of Hadatha, adding that clashes later erupted with the unit.

Lebanese authorities have recorded more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 2,896 people and injured 8,824 others, including women and children.

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding discussions with security officials on ways to address threats posed by Hezbollah drones.

The Washington Post quoted an Israeli military official as saying Hezbollah drones “pose a threat we are still adapting to.” The official added that the Israeli military is deploying “all defense technologies” available, while acknowledging there is no “complete protection” against such drones.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah has intensified its use of FPV (first-person view) drones in attacks against Israeli forces deployed in several areas of southern Lebanon. Videos released by the group show the drones targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles, while official Israeli figures indicate a significant rise in casualties linked to Hezbollah drone attacks.