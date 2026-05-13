Iraq stands fourth in OPEC well drilling activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked fourth among OPEC members in completed well drilling activity during 2025, according to new OPEC data showing continued momentum in the country’s oil sector despite trailing the Gulf producers leading the organization.

Kuwait topped the list with 755 completed wells, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 444 and Saudi Arabia with 383, while Iraq recorded 280 wells during the year.

The data also pointed to improving global demand for transport-related fuel products in 2025, with diesel demand rising by 0.39%, gasoline by 0.34%, and jet fuel by 0.29%.

Residual fuel demand, however, declined by 0.19%, reflecting shifting consumption patterns as road and air transport activity continued to recover alongside expanding global trade and tourism.