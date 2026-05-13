Iran says control of Hormuz could double oil revenues

Shafaq News- Tehran

The control of the Strait of Hormuz could generate economic returns for Iran equivalent to twice its oil revenues, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akrami Nia stated on Wednesday, adding that such control would strengthen Tehran’s foreign policy position.

In remarks carried by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Akrami Nia said the western section of the Strait of Hormuz is controlled by the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while the eastern section falls under the authority of the Iranian army’s navy.

He also claimed that “US weapons in regional bases have been destroyed,” vowing that Iran “will no longer allow these weapons to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Iranian military spokesperson emphasized that Iran’s adversaries had seen only part of the country’s military capabilities, which he alleged they “had not imagined before.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that more than 1,500 foreign vessels were waiting on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz for Iranian authorization to transit through the waterway.

On Tuesday, the IRGC expanded the operational scope of the Strait of Hormuz to include additional coastal and inland areas.

CNN reported that US President Donald Trump is increasingly weighing military options against Iran, as frustration builds inside the White House over stalled negotiations and ongoing tensions in the strategic maritime corridor.