Iran’s IRGC navy threatens action in Hormuz after US blockade warning

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval command warned on Sunday that it would target any movement in the Strait of Hormuz following US plans to impose a blockade on the waterway.

In a statement, the IRGC said all transit activity in the strait is under the “full control” of its armed forces. “Any miscalculation by the enemy [US] in the Strait of Hormuz will place it within a deadly zone of danger.”

US President Donald Trump earlier said Washington has begun deploying naval forces toward the Middle East, including a “large fleet” moving toward the strait ahead of a planned blockade of the waterway. In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that the measure would apply to “all ships” entering or leaving the waterway, adding that his administration would follow an “all or nothing” approach.