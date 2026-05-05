Iran warns vessels in Hormuz while US boosts military posture

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) stated that the only safe passage is through a designated corridor previously announced by Tehran, warning all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

The warning came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it has deployed concentrated capabilities in the strait to provide defensive coverage for naval forces and protect commercial shipping.

“We have a large amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the strait,” CENTCOM indicated, adding that it maintains significant firepower in the area, with F-16 fighter jets conducting patrols near the waterway.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet patrols near the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have a large amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the strait to extend a defensive umbrella to protect U.S. forces and defend commercial shipping. pic.twitter.com/Mj1JCoyTOO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 5, 2026

CNN reported earlier, citing an Israeli source, that Israel is coordinating with the United States amid rising tensions in the strait, including preparations for a potential new round of strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and senior officials.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine indicated that the military is ready to resume combat operations against Iran pending orders from President Donald Trump, noting that “Project Freedom” is aimed at ensuring safe passage for international commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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