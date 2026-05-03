Trump launches “Project Freedom” to escort stranded ships from Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the launch of “Project Freedom,” a naval operation to escort stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow.

Trump indicated that the United States would guide ships belonging to countries not involved in the conflict safely through the restricted waterway, describing the move as a “humanitarian effort” aimed at assisting “neutral and innocent bystanders.”

“This is a humanitarian gesture… to free up people, companies, and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump said, warning that any attempt to interfere with the operation “will have to be dealt with forcefully.”

He also pointed to ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran, noting that discussions “could lead to something very positive for all.” However, earlier today, Trump rejected Iran’s proposal to end the war on Sunday, describing it as “not acceptable” after reviewing its terms. According to Iranian media, Tehran has put forward a 14-point proposal through mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days. The plan includes sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, guarantees against further attacks, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade, while deferring negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

Iran has imposed near-total restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for more than two months —affecting a route that carries roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade— in response to US-Israeli strikes, while the United States last month imposed similar measures on ships departing Iranian ports.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks