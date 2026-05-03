Iraqi trial cement shipments enter Syria via key border crossings

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraqi cement exports to Syria have begun on a trial basis, with shipments entering gradually to test procedures and ensure smooth operations at border crossings.

Musheer al-Ramah, head of the media office for Syria’s border crossings and customs authority, indicated that shipment volumes are expected to increase progressively based on evaluations during the initial operational phase, with the aim of improving transport and supply efficiency.

He noted that coordination is being carried out through direct communication channels between Syrian and Iraqi authorities, including the exchange of pre-shipment lists, precise scheduling of crossings, and efforts to unify customs and technical procedures to accelerate processing and strengthen oversight.

Shipments are primarily entering through the al-Tanf–al-Waleed crossing, with cement also beginning to arrive via the al-Yarubiyah–Rabia crossing, as part of a plan to distribute trade flows across multiple cross points to ease pressure and enhance flexibility.

Al-Ramah indicated that increased cement imports are expected to boost local supply, reduce price volatility, and support the construction sector and related industries.