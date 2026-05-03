Stray dog attack kills child, injures another in Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

Stray dogs attacked two children in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, killing a five-year-old and injuring the other, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Official estimates put Iraq’s stray dog population at more than one million, with authorities reporting widespread bite incidents across the country. In Diyala province alone, health officials recorded over 1,000 cases in the first five months of 2025.

Meanwhile, animal rights advocates oppose policies that allow the killing of stray dogs, warning that culling undermines ecological balance and violates the Region’s Law No. 14 of 2022, which prohibits killing stray animals and mandates their humane treatment.

Read more: Deadly dog attacks: Who protects Iraq’s neighborhoods?