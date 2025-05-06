Ex-Iranian official: Trump stopped Yemen war raising nuclear deal odds

Shafaq News/ A former Iranian official said Tuesday that US de-escalation in Yemen reflects fears of a wider conflict sparked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, former head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the “likelihood of a nuclear agreement between Tehran and Washington has increased.”

His remarks come amid renewed signals from Iranian officials suggesting momentum toward reviving nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Falahatpisheh linked the shift in US posture to broader regional dynamics, stating Trump “understands that Netanyahu is adept at starting wars but unable to control them.”

He warned that a large-scale conflict in the Middle East would severely damage US economic interests in the region, adding that this strategic calculation has prompted Washington to reduce tensions in Yemen and explore the possibility of a new agreement with Iran.