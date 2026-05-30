Former IFA chief rejects claims over $500K World Cup bonus fund

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi Football Association (IFA) president Adnan Darjal on Saturday rejected allegations of irregularities in the distribution of bonuses awarded for Iraq’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning of legal action against those he accused of “damaging” his reputation.

In a statement, Darjal clarified that national team players received $10,000 each, while eligible administrators and physiotherapists were paid $5,000 under the mechanism adopted at the time, noting that the remaining $110,000 was earmarked for the country’s foreign-based professional players and was due to be distributed after the IFA elections and his planned trip to Spain with the national team delegation.

According to Darjal, his secretary, Mohammed Fadhel, transferred the funds to the Association’s Financial Secretary, Kamel Uday, following the elections, but Uday declined to receive them because his position within the new administration had not yet been confirmed. Board member Ahmed Al-Mousawi later assumed responsibility for the funds and their distribution to the 11 players entitled to the payments.

“I have spent decades serving Iraqi sports as both a player and an administrator, and no case involving integrity, trust, or public funds has ever been recorded against me,” he stated, reserving the right to pursue legal action against anyone who intentionally defames him or publishes what he described as inaccurate information.

Earlier today, the IFA requested clarification from Darjal regarding the fate of $500,000 received as a gift from the office of Mohammed Al-Halbousi, former Speaker of the Council of Representatives and leader of the Taqaddum Party. The association gave Darjal 72 hours to submit a documented written response and warned that legal measures could follow if the requested clarifications are not provided.