Iraq's stadiums "in ruin" as clubs fail upkeep

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s newly built football stadiums have fallen into disrepair after the government handed their upkeep to clubs without expertise or funds, a stadium contractor said on Sunday.

The Iraqi Football Association last week listed several grounds as unfit to host the 2025–26 Stars League season, citing damaged playing surfaces.

Falah Manfi, managing director of Global Stadiums, told Shafaq News that poor turf conditions stemmed from unqualified staff and agronomists with little knowledge of sports pitches. He said construction companies had fulfilled their contracts and that responsibility for maintenance rests with the ministry and clubs.

