Iran: Kharg Island attack launched from UAE

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Abu Dhabi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed on Saturday that the US strike on Iran’s Kharg Island energy facilities was launched from the territory of neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

In a press briefing, Araghchi said that the US forces launched HIMARS rockets from the Emirati emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and from an area near Dubai. He warned that facilities linked to the United States across the region could become targets in the event of further attacks on Iranian oil installations.

Following the strike, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also informed the United Arab Emirates that US “hideouts” in the country would be considered “legitimate targets.”

In the UAE, authorities announced the arrest of 45 people of various nationalities in Abu Dhabi for filming locations affected by recent attacks and sharing videos and what officials described as misleading information about the Iranian strikes on social media. According to the UAE Public Prosecution, legal and administrative measures were taken against the suspects as part of efforts to address violations linked to the misuse of social media platforms.