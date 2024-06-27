US slams Iranian companies with fresh sanctions

Shafaq News/ The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Thursday, citing the country's continued expansion of its nuclear program.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Iran's recent actions have "no credible peaceful purpose."

The sanctions target three UAE-based companies accused of facilitating Iranian petroleum or petrochemical product transport, along with eleven associated vessels.

This action comes amidst rising tensions concerning Iran's nuclear advancements. The G7 nations previously warned Iran against further enrichment and threatened new measures if they supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. Iran has denied these accusations.

The UN's nuclear watchdog board also recently called upon Iran to enhance cooperation and reverse its inspector restrictions. Iran currently enriches uranium to 60% purity, nearing weapons-grade levels. Western powers remain unconvinced of peaceful applications for this enrichment level.

While Iran maintains its program's peaceful goals, officials have hinted at alterations to their "nuclear doctrine" if attacked or threatened by Israel. These statements have caused concern among the IAEA and Western capitals.