Iran: Ukraine could become a target after Zelenskyy drone plan

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday warned Ukraine that its territory could become a “legitimate target” after Kyiv sent military experts to help Middle Eastern countries counter Iranian drones.

In a post on X, Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission, accused Kyiv of entering the conflict by assisting Israel and its partners. Such involvement, he added, could allow Iran to invoke Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognizes the right of self-defense.

By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran. pic.twitter.com/T35XtSqIBv — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) March 14, 2026

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, Tehran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets and US bases across the Middle East, including in Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said several Middle Eastern countries had requested Kyiv’s expertise in intercepting such drones during large-scale attacks, adding that Ukraine had already dispatched expert teams to three countries.

Countries in the Middle East have reached out to us, asking to share our expertise in intercepting Iranian “shahed” drones during massive strikes. That is why we have already sent expert teams to three countries. We are ready to help. By the end of the week, our military… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2026

While Kyiv has cited allegations that Tehran supplies drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war to justify helping counter Iranian “drone threats” in the Middle East, Iranian officials have repeatedly denied the claims. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the accusations in a 2024 interview, while the late president Ebrahim Raisi said in 2023 that Iran opposed the conflict altogether.