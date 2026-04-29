Iraq security brief: Arrests, deaths, and violent incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 29, 2026.
Drowning deaths (Dhi Qar)
Two individuals died after drowning in separate incidents in the Al-Gharraf and Euphrates rivers in Al-Nasr district and Al-Akika subdistrict.
Electrocution death (Dhi Qar)
A man died after being electrocuted by a water pump inside his orchard in Al-Gharraf district, north of the province.
Armed dispute (Dhi Qar)
A man was injured during an armed altercation between an uncle and his nephew inside a café in Al-Shatra district. The attacker fled to an unknown location.
Terrorism arrest (Dhi Qar)
The Interior Ministry arrested a high-risk suspect wanted on terrorism charges in Dhi Qar. The suspect had been sentenced to death in absentia and is wanted under multiple legal provisions.
Stabbing death (Kirkuk)
A woman was killed after being stabbed with a sharp object inside a village in Al-Tun Kopri subdistrict, north of Kirkuk. The incident was linked to previous family disputes.
Money exchange killing case (Diyala)
Security forces arrested the suspect accused of killing a money exchange shop owner in Al-Zuhairat village. The suspect shot the victim after a failed armed robbery attempt.
Prison death (Baghdad)
A former security officer convicted in a drug case died inside Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad. Authorities attributed the death to electrocution, while the family disputed the account and suspected foul play.