Iraq security brief: Arrests, deaths, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 29, 2026.

Drowning deaths (Dhi Qar)

Two individuals died after drowning in separate incidents in the Al-Gharraf and Euphrates rivers in Al-Nasr district and Al-Akika subdistrict.

Electrocution death (Dhi Qar)

A man died after being electrocuted by a water pump inside his orchard in Al-Gharraf district, north of the province.

Armed dispute (Dhi Qar)

A man was injured during an armed altercation between an uncle and his nephew inside a café in Al-Shatra district. The attacker fled to an unknown location.

Terrorism arrest (Dhi Qar)

The Interior Ministry arrested a high-risk suspect wanted on terrorism charges in Dhi Qar. The suspect had been sentenced to death in absentia and is wanted under multiple legal provisions.

Stabbing death (Kirkuk)

A woman was killed after being stabbed with a sharp object inside a village in Al-Tun Kopri subdistrict, north of Kirkuk. The incident was linked to previous family disputes.

Money exchange killing case (Diyala)

Security forces arrested the suspect accused of killing a money exchange shop owner in Al-Zuhairat village. The suspect shot the victim after a failed armed robbery attempt.

Prison death (Baghdad)

A former security officer convicted in a drug case died inside Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad. Authorities attributed the death to electrocution, while the family disputed the account and suspected foul play.