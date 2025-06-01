SOURCE: Al-Sudani receives cadet probe, legal action recommended

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s top investigative panel has concluded its inquiry into the recent cadet incident at the Fourth Military College in Dhi Qar, a source familiar with the matter disclosed on Sunday.

“The committee submitted its report to Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, recommending legal action against the head of the Military Academy, the college dean, and the assistant dean,” the source told Shafaq News, pointing out that all three have been referred to military courts under Article 42(1) of the Iraqi Military Penal Code.

The article outlines penalties of up to three months in prison for military personnel who disregard, alter, or exceed official orders. Repeat violations could carry a six-month sentence.