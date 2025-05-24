Iraq investigates cadet death at Dhi Qar Military College

Shafaq News/ A high-level Iraqi committee has launched an official investigation into the death and injuries of cadets at the Fourth Military College in Dhi Qar, the Ministry of Defense announced Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the inquiry is led by Ground Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Qassim Mohammed al-Muhammadi, along with senior intelligence, legal, and medical officers, noting, “The delegation arrived at the college early in the day, inspected training areas and medical facilities, and began interviewing instructors and commanders.”

Officials also visited al-Nasiriyah General Hospital to assess the condition of hospitalized cadets and speak with medical personnel. Injured students were interviewed prior to their transfer to Baghdad for further treatment, as the committee seeks a full account of the circumstances leading to the incident.

It further pledged to continue the investigation until full accountability is achieved and structural reforms are implemented.

On Friday, two cadets died and several others were hospitalized after reportedly being denied drinking water at the Fourth Military College, prompting Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani to dismiss the college’s leadership, suspend them from duty, and order a formal investigation.