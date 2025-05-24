Justice for cadets: New leadership at Iraq's Military Academy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani appointed Vice Admiral Ahmed Imran al-Janabi as the new Head of the Military Academy, replacing Lieutenant General Nasser al-Ghannam.

Al-Janabi, a senior figure in Iraq’s defense establishment, previously served as Dean of the National Defense College and headed the Arab Gulf Academy in Basra.

On Friday, two students died and several others were hospitalized after reportedly being denied drinking water at the Fourth Military College, prompting al-Sudani to dismiss the college’s leadership, suspend them from duty, and order a formal investigation.