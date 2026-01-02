Iraq inspects bird market in Mosul to curb illegal hunting

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Iraqi security forces inspected on Friday a bird market in the Kokjali area east of Mosul as part of efforts to curb illegal hunting and trade in migratory birds and wild animals, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the inspection did not uncover any violations or the sale of endangered bird species, adding that the campaign falls within an ongoing plan to protect biodiversity in Nineveh province and ensure local markets comply with environmental regulations.

The move comes amid growing concern over illegal bird hunting across Iraq. In recent weeks, videos and photos circulating on social media showed migratory birds, including flamingos, being hunted and sold in several areas, particularly in the southern marshlands.

According to the Green Iraq Observatory, around 1,000 migratory birds were killed illegally during December 2025 alone. The practice remains widespread in the marshlands, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, where economic hardship has driven many families to rely on the illicit trade as a source of income.

Iraq lies along a major migratory flyway and is home to at least 19 globally threatened bird species, making conservation efforts critical amid continued pressure from illegal hunting.