Tragedy in Iraq's Dhi Qar: PM al-Sudani orders probe into cadet death

Shafaq News/ Iraq has launched an investigation after one cadet died and eight others were hospitalized from heat-related illness at the Fourth Military College in Dhi Qar province, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred after students were left waiting for hours under direct sunlight during a reception ceremony, with no access to drinking water. Initial findings pointed to administrative negligence.

According to the ministry, nine cadets showed signs of dehydration and exhaustion upon arrival. Six later recovered, two remain in stable condition under observation, and one died from complications.

A source briefed Shafaq News that the reception was delayed to re-record footage after officials noticed the entrance fountains were not functioning. Water tankers needed to refill them were delayed for several hours.

Each cadet had been issued four bottles of water earlier in the day, but with high temperatures and prolonged exposure, supplies ran out. When the tankers finally arrived, cadets rushed toward them in search of relief.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigative committee, dismissing several senior officials, including the military academy president, his deputy, the college dean, and the battalion commander.

He also granted the rank of lieutenant to the deceased cadet, reaffirming earlier directives emphasizing humane treatment for trainees across all military institutions.