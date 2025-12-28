Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets at the closure.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate increased at the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 143,200 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,500 IQD and 143,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,300.