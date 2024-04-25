USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, surge in Erbil
Shafaq News / On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad while slightly increasing in Erbil.
Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates remained stable with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, settling at 146,700 IQD per $100.
Selling prices in exchange shops recorded 147,750 IQD, with a buying of 145,750 IQD for $100.
In Erbil, the selling price was 146,700 IQD, and the buying price stood at 146,600 IQD per $100.