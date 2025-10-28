Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s exchange rate increased at the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 141,150 dinars per 100 dollars. Morning’s rates were 141,100 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,800 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,650.