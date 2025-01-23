USD/IQD exchange rates stabilizes in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, exchange rates for the US dollar stabilizes in Baghdad and Erbil with the closure.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 150,800 IQD per $100, the same as recorded at morning.

The selling rate in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 151,750 IQD, while the buying rate was 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, USD also recorded stability, where the selling price was 150,700 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 150,600 IQD.