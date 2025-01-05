Dollar prices decrease in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil at the market close.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closing оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,450 dinars on morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,250 IQD and 150,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price declined to 150,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,750.