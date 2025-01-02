Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad markets and dropped in Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,850 dinars as an opening rate.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 153,000 IQD and 151,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,550.