Dollar cllimbs in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading higher in Iraq, crossing the 150,000-dinar mark per 100 dollars.

A Shafaq News market survey showed the dollar trading in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,100 dinars per 100 dollars, up from yesterday’s close of 149,000 dinars.

In Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,500 dinars and bought it at 149,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices reached 150,150 dinars and buying prices stood at 150,000 dinars.