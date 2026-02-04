US accepts Iran’s request to move talks from Turkiye to Oman, say reports

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has agreed to Iran’s request to relocate upcoming talks between the two sides from Turkiye to Oman, Axios reported on Wednesday, adding that the talks are expected to be held in Febrauary 6.

Citing an informed source, the report said discussions are still ongoing regarding the possible participation of Arab and Islamic countries in the talks.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that “the place and time of the talks are not a complicated matter and should not be used as a pretext for media manipulation.” He also revealed that Turkiye, Oman, and other countries in the region have expressed readiness to host the talks, describing this willingness as important for Tehran.