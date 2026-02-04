Iraq’s Culture Minister takes interim charge of Migration Ministry

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq assigned the migration portfolio to Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani.

In a statement, the Ministry of Migration and Displacement reported that Al-Badrani has taken over the duties of the Minister of Migration on an acting basis, replacing Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, who had been overseeing the portfolio on an interim basis.

Before that, Al-Shammari stepped in for Ibrahim Namis Al-Jubouri after the latter entered the Iraqi parliament.

Such interim appointments are a routine procedure when cabinet members move to the legislature. In a similar arrangement, Health Minister Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi has begun overseeing the Ministry of Communications alongside his current portfolio.

Seven ministers from the current caretaker government have taken the constitutional oath as members of parliament. According to the parliament’s media department, the ministers are Al-Jubouri, Razzaq Muhaibas, Ziyad Ali, Abbas Jabr, Mohammed Tamim, Naeem al-Aboudi, and Hiyam Al-Yasir.

Under Iraq’s laws, holding a seat in parliament while serving as a minister at the same time is prohibited.