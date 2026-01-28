Iraq’s Culture Minister takes interim charge of Education Ministry

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq assigned the education portfolio to Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani.

In a statement, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research indicated that Al-Badrani has assumed the duties of the Ministry of Education on an acting basis, replacing Ibrahim Namis Al-Jubouri after he entered the Iraqi parliament.

Earlier, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari took charge of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement after Evan Faiq entered parliament. Health Minister Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi has also begun overseeing the Ministry of Communications alongside his current portfolio.

Seven ministers from the current caretaker government have taken the constitutional oath as members of parliament. According to the parliament’s media department, the ministers are Al-Jubouri, Razzaq Muhaibas, Ziyad Ali, Abbas Jabr, Mohammed Tamim, Naeem al-Aboudi, and Hiyam Al-Yasir.

Under Iraq’s laws, holding a seat in parliament while serving as a minister at the same time is prohibited.