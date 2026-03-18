Three drones strike watchtower on Kuwaiti-Iraqi border

Shafaq News- Basra

Three drones targeted a watchtower at the Kuwaiti-Iraqi border, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Initial information points to Iraq’s Basra province as the launch site.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have faced a wave of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions. On Wednesday, four drones targeted the Umm Qasr naval base in Basra.