Three drones strike watchtower on Kuwaiti-Iraqi border
2026-03-18T23:05:33+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Three drones targeted a watchtower at the Kuwaiti-Iraqi border, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.
Initial information points to Iraq’s Basra province as the launch site.
Since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have faced a wave of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions. On Wednesday, four drones targeted the Umm Qasr naval base in Basra.